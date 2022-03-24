Parallel Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 32.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $635.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 0.93. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

