Critical Analysis: Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) versus Its Competitors

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is one of 29 public companies in the "Beverages" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Vintage Wine Estates to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million $9.87 million 913.91 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.40

Vintage Wine Estates’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates. Vintage Wine Estates is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vintage Wine Estates and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vintage Wine Estates N/A 2.83% 1.35% Vintage Wine Estates Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vintage Wine Estates Competitors 275 1276 1446 32 2.41

Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus target price of 14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.34%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 104.11%. Given Vintage Wine Estates’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vintage Wine Estates has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

