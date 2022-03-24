Kirk Norman Brown Sells 31,358 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $20,497,672.52.

ZI opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,343,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,300,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,094,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

