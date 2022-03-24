Bruce C. Jr. Felt Sells 20,000 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of DOMO stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.16.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.
About Domo (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
