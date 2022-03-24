Virginia Drosos Sells 20,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.59% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

