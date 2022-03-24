The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Insider Sells $1,246,280.00 in Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) insider William E. Krueger sold 28,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANDE stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Andersons by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 564,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Andersons by 104,210.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANDE shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

