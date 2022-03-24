Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $287.21 million, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

