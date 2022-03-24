RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on REI.UN shares. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of REI.UN opened at C$25.66 on Thursday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.16 and a twelve month high of C$26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.96.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

