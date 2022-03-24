United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($42.86) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.69 ($46.91).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €30.84 ($33.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Internet has a 52-week low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 52-week high of €37.67 ($41.40). The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is €32.44 and its 200 day moving average is €33.48.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.