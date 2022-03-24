Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,507.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSU. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU opened at C$2,163.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.12. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,672.03 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2,113.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2,163.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.