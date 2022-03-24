Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of -1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

