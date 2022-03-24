Stifel Nicolaus Increases Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Price Target to $34.00

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Clear Secure from $62.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

YOU opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 314,229 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.81 per share, with a total value of $8,110,250.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 1,188,102 shares of company stock worth $29,152,192 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,680,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $36,265,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,059,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after purchasing an additional 364,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 286,632 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

