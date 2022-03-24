Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

IXC opened at $36.31 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

