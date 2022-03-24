Spire Wealth Management Has $75,000 Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Bumble were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bumble stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.41.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

