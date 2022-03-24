AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 511 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ares Management by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

