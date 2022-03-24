Spire Wealth Management Acquires 674 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 55.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,668,000 after buying an additional 517,741 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $21,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

