Cutler Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,401,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zymeworks by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

In related news, insider Neil Josephson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

