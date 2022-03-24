Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 269,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.