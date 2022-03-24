LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LZ. JMP Securities reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.13.

LZ opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. LegalZoom.com has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 13,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $221,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $192,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 103.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

