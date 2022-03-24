UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of WW International worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after buying an additional 419,711 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 48,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $10.23 on Thursday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WW. TheStreet lowered WW International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

WW International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.