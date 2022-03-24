UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,787 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Agilysys worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agilysys by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 19.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,525,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $943,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

AGYS stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

