Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,857,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 296,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after buying an additional 130,608 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BERY stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.
