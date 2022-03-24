Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AB opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.38.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 132.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

