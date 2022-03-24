UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 19,279 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $56,528.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 284,347 shares of company stock worth $2,330,851. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

