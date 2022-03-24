VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$21.50 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

VanEck ETF Trust (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$21.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. initiated coverage on shares of VanEck ETF Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$27.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$24.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of VanEck ETF Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

Shares of TSE EINC opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. VanEck ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of C$612.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.56.

