Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 467 at Berenberg Bank

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from CHF 551 to CHF 467 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tecan Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Tecan Group stock opened at $380.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.27. Tecan Group has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

