Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Increased to €230.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.33.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $38.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

