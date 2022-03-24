UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of TPI Composites worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 763.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

