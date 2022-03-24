UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $982,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 74,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CERE stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

