UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,901 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Manitowoc worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 583,619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

