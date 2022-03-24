UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Gevo worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 606.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 413,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gevo by 531.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 14,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 357,812 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gevo alerts:

Shares of GEVO opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20.

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gevo Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.