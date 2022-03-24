State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $237,000 Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Cato worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cato by 448.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 72,983 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 29.5% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 221,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cato by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 42.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CATO opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.23 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

