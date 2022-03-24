Spire Wealth Management Has $84,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 15.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 137.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

