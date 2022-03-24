BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

