28,910 Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $3,682,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after purchasing an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 326.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 337,246 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

