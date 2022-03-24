Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Air China alerts:

OTCMKTS:AICAF opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.