Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.56. Citizens & Northern has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens & Northern will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

