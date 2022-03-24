J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

NYSE JILL opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.69. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

J.Jill ( NYSE:JILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.Jill will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 104.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 72,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in J.Jill in the second quarter worth $779,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

