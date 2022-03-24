Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom. “

Shares of ELYM opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,452,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,703,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,318 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eliem Therapeutics

