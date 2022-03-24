Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells $5,288,530.08 in Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 217,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $5,288,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $3,305,185.76.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $1,140,715.55.

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

