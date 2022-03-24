DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Andy Fang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $8,255,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $4,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -82.26 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DASH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

