Kennedy Lewis Management Lp Acquires 2,434,179 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 2,434,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $13,947,845.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp acquired 250,693 shares of Eastman Kodak stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,526,720.37.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $502.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 4.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on KODK. TheStreet raised Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

