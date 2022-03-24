HSBC Cuts Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $46.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at HSBC from $76.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

PDD stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $152.06.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after buying an additional 432,696 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after purchasing an additional 294,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

