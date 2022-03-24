LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.04

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $8.30. LG Display shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 121 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.18.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 651.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.