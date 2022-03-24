Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Up to $45.87

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.87, but opened at $47.55. Lovesac shares last traded at $46.87, with a volume of 351 shares traded.

LOVE has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The firm has a market cap of $697.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,581,000 after buying an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 441,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 94,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $21,233,000.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

