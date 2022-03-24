GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.62. GoHealth shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 17,866 shares changing hands.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $2.14. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoHealth’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 467,177 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,904,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.