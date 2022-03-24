Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 348,615 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

