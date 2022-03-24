Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.65

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.93. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 348,615 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.98.
The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
