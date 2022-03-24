iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.33

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.33 and last traded at $46.39, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,434,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

