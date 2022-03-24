CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLP HOLDINGS Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is the holding company for the CLP Group, which is one of the largest investor-owned power businesses in Asia. Through CLP Power Hong Kong, it operates a vertically integrated electricity supply business in Hong Kong, and provides a highly reliable supply of electricity and excellent customer services to over 5.5 million people in its supply area. The CLP Group also invests in energy businesses outside Hong Kong. It is the largest external investor in the Chinese mainland electricity industry, and a leading international private sector power company in the Asia-Pacific region with an integrated energy business in Australia and interests in generating assets in India, Taiwan and Thailand. “

Get CLP alerts:

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered shares of CLP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

CLP stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. CLP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

CLP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CLP (CLPHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.