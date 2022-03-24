Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPCOM CO., LTD. plans, develops, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer video game. Its operating segment consists of Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments and Other Businesses segments. Digital Contents segment develops and sells household games and online games and contents for cell phones. Amusement Equipment segment develops, manufactures and sells game machine for store operators. Arcade Operations segment operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities in commercial complexes as well as hosts various events. Others segment involves the character-related license business and the real estate leasing business. CAPCOM CO., LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Capcom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. Capcom has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of -0.31.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capcom will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capcom (CCOEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.